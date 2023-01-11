JJ’s Coffee owner Jamie Jordan is helping Ardmore High School students in a big way this prom season thanks to an idea from Teri Ingrey, the former owner of Main Street Chic.
“Some of the kids had just mentioned that they were struggling,” Jordon said. “[Ingrey] had given us the prom dresses when she moved venues and we were going to do this event together,” but Ingrey passed away in October before the event could be held. Now, a large selection of prom dresses is available for students who might not have otherwise been able to afford a dress.
“I kind of put it together and the kids have been coming and going and checking them out, and it’s free for them until Saturday,” Jordan explained.
After Saturday, the remaining dresses will go to Refuge Church to be used for a prom for people with disabilities.
Prior to Ardmore’s prom, Moody’s Barber Shop will offer haircuts to boys and the Gypsy Jewel Salon will offer services for girls.
“It’s just an expense and, you know, this past couple of years, it’s a bit financially hard on everybody,” Jordan said.
