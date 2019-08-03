The Alabama Department of Corrections and a supplier for the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant are just two organizations looking for potential employees at upcoming job fairs.
The DOC's fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Career Center, 1819 Bassett Ave. SE, Decatur. A second-chance job fair, hosted later this month by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, will feature supplier Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama, which will hire 650 people as part of a $220 million investment in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
The second-chance job fair will run from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Jaycee Community Building in Huntsville. A fair will also be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Fort Decatur Recreation Center, 610 Fourth Ave. SE, Decatur.
“We are collaborating with the local Alabama Career Center, the Alabama Community College System, other nonprofits and community agencies to help bridge the gap between under-resourced job seekers and employers,” said a press release about the job fair. “These second-chance job fairs provide opportunities for individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, have dropped out of high school, who are not achieving their full potential or are in need of a second career chance.”
A second-chance job fair in February drew 637 people. Many of those in attendance:
• Were underemployed and looking to provide a better living for their families;
• Had dealt with substance abuse and had completed a recovery program;
• Had a prior conviction and wanted to contribute to society;
• Had taken time off from work to care for a sick parent or spouse;
• Had taken time off to raise children and wanted to find work again; or
• Were older citizens who wanted to re-engage in the workforce.
The release said some companies would conduct interviews on site. Attendees do not have to register in advance but are advised to “come dressed for success.”
Participants are also urged to bring several copies of a resume. Those who need assistance in preparing their resume should call the Alabama Career Center at 256-851-0537. Those in need of clothing assistance should visit 211connectsalabama.org and click “clothing” to search local agencies by zip code.
Job-prep sessions are being offered at the Downtown Rescue Mission on Aug. 7 and 8. The address is 1400 Evangel Drive NW, Huntsville.
Companies participating in the Huntsville event include:
• Ability Plus, Inc.;
• Adept Plus Inc.;
• AIDT Alabama Lawn Master Inc.;
• Bank Independent BBVA;
• C4 Connections LLC;
• Candlewood Suites Huntsville;
• Capital Management Services (CMS Huntsville);
• Dowdy Insurance;
• Downtown Rescue Mission;
• Elwood Staffing;
• Gaylor Electric;
• Gemstone Foods LLC;
• Home Instead Senior Care;
• Huntsville Hospital;
• Huntsville Utilities;
• Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau;
• LifeSouth Community Blood Centers;
• Magnolia Ranch Recovery;
• NeoNova;
• Onin Staffing;
• Securitas Security Services;
• Snelling Sodexo/UAH Dining;
• The Lioce Group Inc.;
• U.S. Army;
• Wilson Lumber Co.;
• Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA);
• Yedla Management Co.
Department of Corrections fair
The Alabama Department of Corrections is hiring correctional officers and officer trainees, security guards, stewards and a laundry manager.
The salary range for a correctional officer trainee is $29,371 to $44,640 and the ADOC has unveiled new compensation packages, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey. The law will provide correctional officers a two-step, 5% pay raise and expand the incentive program to include bonuses for additional training and career milestones.
For more information about this hiring event, contact the Decatur Career Center at 256-355-0142 or decatur@alcc.alabama.gov.
