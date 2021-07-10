Editor's note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the May 24, 2022, primary election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
North Alabama small business owner Patrick Johnson has announced his campaign to represent District 4 in the Alabama House of Representatives.
Johnson made the announcement Thursday to a crowd of more than 140, according to a statement. A State Farm insurance agent from Decatur, Johnson describes himself as a community leader who has shown support by sponsoring and promoting various events, school teams and academic groups.
He has also served as president of the Decatur Kiwanis Club, as chairman of the board of directors for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and in other roles.
Johnson said spending time with these organizations gave him a chance to build relationships with elected officials and other community leaders at the local, state and federal levels.
In his campaign announcement, "Right Time, Right Choice," Johnson said he felt it was the "right time" to "dedicate himself to being able to serve as an effective legislator" and that he looks forward to opportunities along the upcoming campaign trail for earning everyone's support as the "right choice."
Johnson and his wife Vanessa have been married more than 20 years and have two daughters — Addison and Elliot — who now attend Johnson's alma mater, the University of North Alabama.
