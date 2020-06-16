Organizers of the Prayer, Peace & Unity Vigil held in Athens were so happy with the turnout Sunday, they are planning a future event.
Christie Cook estimated about 150 people turned out for the vigil, which was organized by Athens graduates and longtime friends Theondra Drake Czepiel, Paige Adams Conway, Salena Freeman Cain and Tiffany Centeno.
“It was very uplifting,” Cook said about the event meant to help unite the residents of Limestone County. “It was an amazing prayer vigil.”
Pastors, preachers and others from several denominations and backgrounds spoke at event, including Pastor Joel Carwile, Richard Martin Jr., Pastor Andy John King, Pastor Antoyne Green, Pastor Chris Smith, Rob Phraner, Lillie Conway, Latrice Jones, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Athens High football coach Cody Gross.
For many in attendance, one of the most memorable moments was when Martin washed the feet of Czepiel. Cook explained that during a recent vigil planning meeting, Czepiel and others shared stories of things that had happened to them recently and how racism had affected them in their personal lives. Cook said Martin was genuinely surprised when he heard of the experiences and promised to stand beside Czepiel and others in their fight against injustice. Cook said when Martin began to wash Czepiel's feet Sunday, Czepiel — who is not typically emotional — started to cry.
“It was a very touching moment,” Cook said.
Foot washing is a religious rite observed by various Christian denominations.
Jesus recounts washing the feet of his apostles in the Bible in John 13:14-17, “If I then, your Lord and teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another's feet. For I have given you an example, that you should do as I have done to you. Most assuredly, I say to you, a servant is not greater than his master; nor is he who is sent greater than he who sent him. If you know these things, blessed are you if you do them.”
The group hopes the vigil will serve as example for other communities. Cook said they had such positive feedback, they are planning a roundtable event. She said organizers would like to see different members of the community come together and continue the talks of racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality, among others.
“We want to keep issues in the forefront and continue discussions,” she said.
