A joint federal, state and local law enforcement initiative has resulted in the recent arrests of 36 people on a variety of criminal charges, officials announced Tuesday.
Charges include drug trafficking, money laundering, using communication facilities to facilitate drug trafficking and various firearms offenses. The majority of the defendants were arrested in North Alabama, though others were arrested in California, Iowa, Virginia and Tennessee.
The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Jay Town, Drug Enforcement Agency Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. and United States Postal Inspector in Charge, Houston Division, Adrian Gonzalez.
“There is no daylight between local, state and federal law enforcement,” Town said. “These indictments represent the hard work of many of our law enforcement partners, and exemplify our global efforts of taking on the most dangerous criminals menacing our neighborhoods. Our relationships across the board have never been stronger.”
The DEA, FBI and United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case, which Mary Stuart Burrell is prosecuting.
Background
In the spring of 2018, special agents of the DEA and members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency began an investigation involving quantities of high quality methamphetamine being sold in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
Agents quickly learned the meth was being distributed by multiple affiliated individuals not only in those areas, but also in the surrounding areas as far south as Cullman and as far north as Tennessee. Agents also learned the meth was coming from the San Bernardino area of California.
During the course of the investigation, more than 74 pounds of “ice” meth, a kilo of cocaine hydrochloride and 46 grams of “crack” cocaine were seized. Twenty guns were seized, including two assault rifles and a short-barrel shotgun. Some of the guns seized were identified as stolen. More than $123,000 was seized by federal agencies. This amount does not include amounts of money seized and forfeited by state and local agencies.
The arrests made Wednesday resulted from the combined efforts of local law enforcement agencies across eight counties in North Alabama, along with state and federal law enforcement partners.
Participating agencies included:
• DEA;
• United States Attorney’s Office;
• FBI;
• Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms;
• USPIS;
• Office of the Attorney General, State of Alabama;
• ALEA;
• Morgan County Sheriff’s Department;
• Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department;
• Decatur Police Department;
• Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department;
• Colbert County Sheriff’s Department;
• Franklin County Sheriff’s Department;
• Russellville Police Department;
• Marion County Sheriff’s Department;
• Huntsville Police Department;
• Cullman County Sheriff’s Department,
• Cullman Police Department; and
• The Wayne County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Department.
