Jones Drug Co. in Ardmore is warning customers after reports of a possible scam involving the pharmacy.
Jones Drug pharmacist Billy Holt said the pharmacy received a call last week from a customer who said they received a call from someone claiming to be a Jones Drug employee. The caller asked for the customer's medication list.
"Obviously, we wouldn't need their medication list if we're calling, because we already have it," Holt said.
This week, another customer called to say she had also received a call from someone claiming to be from Jones Drug Co. She told the pharmacy that the call "sounded funny," so she called to make sure it was legitimate.
Holt said he wasn't sure why someone would do this, but the pharmacy posted to their social media Tuesday to warn customers that calls like that are not from them.
"I just want to make sure people know it's not us," Holt said. "We want to make people mindful not to give out their personal information to someone they don't know."
The post said Jones Drug Co. was trying to find the source of the phony calls. Holt confirmed he reported the calls to Ardmore Police Department and the Better Business Bureau.
Ardmore Police Chief James Kennedy said any customers who receive a scam call from someone pretending to be Jones Drug Co. should hang up and notify the department. If they have caller ID, they can jot down the number the person called from and give it to officers.
"We'll try to trace it back as far as we can," Kennedy said.
The department can be reached at 256-423-2146.
