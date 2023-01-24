Last week, Athens High School student Christina Jones represented Limestone County at the Distinguished Young Women State Competition.
“Christina has a heart to serve others while being an extremely humble person that is always willing to go above and beyond to help others,” AHS Principal Willie Moore said of Jones. “It’s not a surprise to the faculty and staff at AHS to see Christina manage to be an amazingly talented and outstanding academically gifted student.”
For Jones, the experience was surreal.
“It was surreal to represent AHS. I love my school and have so much respect for it, so it’s always a big deal to me. I loved answering all the questions about Athens,” Jones said.
During her time in Montgomery, Jones had the chance to connect with U.S. Senator Katie Britt.
“The most rewarding part for me was making a close connection with our U.S. Senator Katie Britt. I got to have a conversation with her about her recent trip to the border and some upcoming things she has planned,” Jones explained. “She is a Girls State and DYW alumni, so it’s extra special to know I’m following in her footsteps!”
For Jones, the biggest challenge was learning her routines.
“I’m not a dancer, so it was a little difficult, but I’m so glad I did this because that level of multitasking is a new skill under my belt,” Jones said.
Jones encourages any girl interested to give DYW a shot.
“It is a fantastic way to learn new skills, make new friendships and connections, and earn scholarship money,” Jones said. “DYW teaches stage presence and improves speaking skills. I can’t say enough good things! Please give it a try. It’s something you won’t ever forget!”
Jones’ AHS family is proud of her accomplishment as a Distinguished Young Woman.
“Christina representing Limestone County at the DYW State Competition is definitely an amazing honor for her family, friends, AHS, and our community,” Moore said. “She continues to make us very proud every day, but now people across this state and country notice the wonderful, caring, thoughtful and selfless person Christina is. I am beyond proud!”
