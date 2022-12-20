Name: Joslynn Francois Hart
School: Piney Chapel Elementary School
Grade(s) taught: 1st, 2nd, 3rd
Subject(s) taught: Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies/History
Post secondary education: B.S. in Elementary Education/ M. Ed Curriculum and Instruction
How many years have you been teaching? 16 1/2
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 2 1/2
What led you to choose your career path in education? Teaching chose me. I come from a long line of educators.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? Flexibility is one way I have grown professionally. Thinking outside the box and finding innovative ways to do things have been the skills I have had to sharpen in order to “survive” the educational times we now face.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? The thing I enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools is the people I work with. I’ve been in a couple of systems and the team at Piney is top notch!
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? I am most proud of my own children. They are smarter and wiser than I ever was. They will do great things!
Favorite book? “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Kate DeCamillo
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Reading and going on nature walks outside
What piece of advice do you always give your students? You have 2 ears and 1 mouth. You should listen way more than you talk because everyone you meet knows something you don’t!
