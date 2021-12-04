The city of Athens and Limestone County Commission came together Thursday, Dec. 2, to host the annual Christmas tree lighting at the Limestone County Courthouse on The Square.
Officials from both the city and county were on hand for the event, which drew a number of residents ahead of the annual Christmas parade that followed through downtown.
“This truly is one of my favorite traditions in the city, and I love to see the community come together,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “I want to thank everyone who has been part of putting this together. It takes a lot of work to make our city look this beautiful.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he felt the Christmas tree lighting is a great tradition for Athens and Limestone County.
“Thank you Limestone County Commission and all of you who puts this event together,” Marks said. “I hope and pray that each one of you have a safe and blessed Christmas, and wishing you the best through this holiday season. It's great to be in a community that can meet on the courthouse square, have prayer and light a Christmas tree. Merry Christmas to all.”
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said he wanted to wish everyone a merry Christmas ahead of the tree lighting.
“None of this would be possible without the support of all (the commissioners) here,” Daly said. “I would like to thank Michelle Williamson, who spent all day decorating this tree, and doesn't it look beautiful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.