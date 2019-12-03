Retired Limestone County Circuit Judge James Woodroof Jr. talks Monday about the late Judge David Lee Rosenau Jr. during the dedication of the original courthouse bell, the Rosenau memorial plaque and two limestone benches given to the county by the Rosenau family. The event also marked 100 years since construction of the current Limestone County Courthouse was completed on The Square in Athens. Others speaking during the event were retired attorney and historian Jerry Barksdale, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Limestone Commission Chairman Collin Daly and Judge Rosenau's grandson, Bill Graham, who also rang the bell.
editor's pick featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.