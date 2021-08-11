Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely will be sentenced an hour earlier than previously ordered due to a conflict in his attorney's schedule, records show.
Defense attorney Robert Tuten is currently representing Blakely and another former law enforcement officer, William Darby, who was convicted of murder in Huntsville in July. The two were each scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 20.
As Tuten is unable to be in two counties at once, the judge in each case agreed to adjust the time of their sentencing hearing. Blakely will now be sentenced at 9 a.m. instead of 10, while Darby will be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. instead of 1:30.
Blakely was convicted Aug. 2 by a Limestone County jury on one count of first-degree theft and one count of use of official position or office for personal gain. He was stripped of his sheriff title and taken to the Limestone County Detention Center as an inmate after the verdict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.