No rulings were issued Friday following a status hearing in a three-year-old civil lawsuit filed by two former Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority managers.
During the hearing at the Limestone County Courthouse, Joseph Stott, an attorney for LCWSA attorneys Mike Cole and Mark Maclin, asked the judge for a summary judgement in the case, which is when the court is asked to rule that the other party has no case. Stotts argued his attorney clients should not be parties to the lawsuit filed by former managers Byron Cook and Greg Holland, that Cook and Holland were at-will employees and that the two attorneys were doing their jobs.
Judge William E. Hereford, who was appointed to the case after other Limestone judges recused, said he would consider Stott's request for summary judgement as well as a request by attorneys for Cook and Holland for cell content, GPS and call detail history, or the times, locations and telephone numbers of calls made by all defendants in the case.
The LCWSA fired Cook and Holland three years ago on Oct. 27, 2016. Cook and Holland then filed a lawsuit against former Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough, Cole and Maclin, and members of the LCWSA board, including LCWSA Board President Jim Moffatt, board members Richard Robinson, John Farrar, Ty Smith and Johnny Hatchett, and former board member Mike Hardaway.
In their lawsuit, Cook and Holland claim Yarbrough brought pressure to bear to get his son, Ben Yarbrough, hired with the LCWSA and later to get him a good review and a promotion. They claim the elder Yarbrough ordered the LCWSA board to fire Cook and Holland because Yarbrough was angry at Holland for downgrading Ben's job review. They further claim Yarbrough was angry Cook would not fire Holland for doing so.
Attorneys Jeff Sewell and Alana Beard, who are representing Cook and Holland, said they still have not received all of the information requested. Sewell said he believed Yarbrough in particular did not turn over all of the information required to his own attorneys, as opposed to the attorneys not turning over the information to him or Beard. Attorney William Dudley Motlow Jr. — who is representing the LCWSA as well as board members Moffatt, Hardaway, Farrar, Smith, Robinson and Hatchett — said his office had already released more than 6,000 requested documents to the plaintiff's attorneys.
Beard asked the judge to compel the attorneys for Cole and Maclin and the attorneys for Yarbrough and the LCWSA board to also turn over the times, locations and numbers of the calls and text messages placed by Yarbrough and other defendants relating to the case.
Sewell said Beard had wisely asked the telephone companies very early on in the case to retain all information in the telephone calls and text messages as well as the times, locations and numbers of the calls relating to the case. She said the telephone company complied by retaining the information but not by releasing it to the plaintiff's attorneys. They asked the judge for access to that information. The judge said he thought the exchange of telephone call information had already been settled. He agreed to consider their request, but also wondered if the plaintiff's attorneys would then be ready for the deposition phase of the case if that request was granted.
Sewell also told the judge the case of Cook and Holland hinges on getting the times, locations and numbers of the calls. He said the information could bolster information they are trying to prove in the case. He said the information might also reveal whether calls or texts messages between Yarbrough or other defendants occurred in violation of the Alabama Open Meetings Law. For example, the time and location and numbers called could show all board members in the same location at the same time, which might suggest a secret meeting or serial meeting, which is unlawful. Sewell said that would depend on what the information revealed.
The judge seemed concerned about whether there would be an end to the discovery portion of the case.
Stott said his clients had already released transcripts of every call, some 600, that pertain to the case. He argued that turning over time and location data would constitute a breach of attorney-client privilege. He said it would require his clients to turn over call data that has nothing to do with this case, such as who their other clients might be.
Sewell noted at one point during this discussion that he believed information already released by Cole and Maclin proves Yarbrough did not release all of the information about his calls or text messages relating to the case. He noted that Cole and Maclin released information about more calls than Yarbrough did, even though Yarbrough was apparently a party to the same calls or texts.
Sewell argued that Cole and Maclin should not be able to claim attorney-client privilege. He questioned whether Cole and Maclin were acting as attorneys in the case or "hit men for Yarbrough pressuring the board to do something they all knew was wrong and the board didn't want to do."
