The judge in the case of a fired Limestone County sheriff's investigator is giving both sides in the case more time to share facts and make certain requests, according to court records.
U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon on Monday agreed to extend the deadline for discovery by 60 days and the deadline for dispositive motions by 21 days in the case of former investigator Leslie Ramsey.
Discovery is when each party in a lawsuit requests documents and other evidence from the other party ahead of a trial. A dispositive motion is a request for a court order that entirely disposes of one or more claims in favor of the moving party without need for further court proceedings.
Ramsey filed a civil lawsuit Jan. 11 against Sheriff Mike Blakely, Chief Deputy Fred Sloss and the Limestone County Commission claiming she was sexually assaulted by Sloss and faced retaliation and demotion when she filed a complaint.
Blakely and Sloss denied Ramsey's claims, which also included allegations of investigators losing equipment and evidence and not being reprimanded. She also alleged other employees received preferential treatment.
Blakely fired Ramsey on Sept. 24, though neither he nor the Sheriff's Office provided a reason for her termination. Ramsey had been with the sheriff's office for 15 years and was promoted to investigator in September 2007. Her attorney, Philip DeFatta, told The News Courier that Blakely's decision was unlawful and Ramsey would appeal the decision to the commission. During the commission's regular public meeting Monday, commissioners upheld Ramsey's firing. They provided no reason for their decision.
The trial date — Sept. 7, 2020 — will remain the same, but Kallon has given both sides the option of settling the case through mediation, as long as it is completed before Dec. 27. If either side declines mediation, the judge will vacate the order and the trial will take place as planned.
