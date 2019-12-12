Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson was arrested today on a grand jury warrant charging him with using his position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft, Limestone County Jail records show.
He was released from jail on a $30,000 bond about 9 a.m. today.
Patterson has been off work with pay since September, when a state court officials confirmed he was under investigation. The nature of the investigation was unknown until now. Other Limestone judges have taken over his caseload.
In September, a spokesman with the Alabama Administrative Office of the Courts would only confirm the existence of an active investigation and the investigation was not being conducted by the AAOC.
A spokesman with the Alabama Attorney General's Office had said in September the office could neither confirm or deny any active investigations in Limestone County.
Prior to announcing his candidacy for Limestone County District Judge, Place 1, Patterson was a practicing attorney in Athens. He was appointed District Judge by former Gov. Robert Bentley in 2016 after the retirement of District Judge Jeanne Anderson. Patterson faced no opposition in the Republican primary and no Democratic opposition in the November general election.
He is a graduate from Athens State University and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
