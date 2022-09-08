This week Judge Chadwick Wise ruled against multiple motions by the defense to not allow certain evidence in the trial of Mason Sisk. Sisk is charged with the 2019 murders of five family members and goes to trial on Monday Sept. 12.
His defense filed motions to exclude documents such as medical records, drawings by an investigator, body camera footage, and coroner’s reports and photos. The judge denied all three of those motions on Friday, meaning the evidence will be allowed in court.
Statements by Sisk to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies from the night his family was found dead will also be allowed in his trial next week, Judge Wise ruled on Thursday after pre-trial hearings on the evidence. His defense had filed a motion to suppress his statements made on the night of the killings two weeks ago.
A pre-trial hearing was held August 26 where LCSO body cam footage was reviewed and testimony was given by the officers and former Sheriff Mike Blakely. The defense and prosecution submitted briefs as to why the evidence should be allowed during the trial and Judge Wise decided the motion to suppress would be denied.
