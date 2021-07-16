The jury has been selected in the trial of Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely.
Opening statements are set to begin later this morning in the Limestone County Courthouse.
Dorothy Mae Lee, 66, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Huntsville Hospital. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
Evelyn Hughes Evans, 90, of Athens passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Evans was born December 18, 1930, in Mississippi. She was a bookkeeper for Sharp and Killen for many years as well as her real estate house business. Mrs. Evans was a charter member of …
Nell Pack Harvey, 88, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home. Nell was born on January 15, 1933, to John and Anna Pack in Limestone County. She loved to plant flowers, write poems and enjoy her family and friends. Nell was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Athens.…
