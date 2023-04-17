Two-hundred prospective jurors answered the call to serve on the Mason Sisk capital murder retrial, Monday, April 17. The first trial ended with a mistrial when newly retrieved cellphone messages came to light that might have a bearing on the case.
Sisk was indicted in the September 2019 shooting deaths of five family members, including his father, John Wayne Sisk; stepmother, Mary Sisk; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4, and infant brother, Colson, 6 months, while they lay sleeping.
Through a series of qualification questions, Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chad Wise was able to reduce that number to 73 by noon Monday on the opening day.
Monday’s selection process featured what District Attorney Brian Jones called a “unique” happening in his experience. When Wise asked if anyone in the 200 felt he or she was mentally or physically unable to serve and render a decision, one of the prospectives raised his hand and was called to the bench.
An inaudible discussion ensued at the culmination of which Wise called a Sheriff’s deputy forward, who then placed the prospective juror in handcuffs and escorted him out the courtroom.
Wise later explained in a talk on courtroom deportment that he has occasion to hear a variety of cases, including those on domestic relations. When the prospective juror approached the bench he “dropped the F-bomb” directed at Wise because of a previous decision the judge handed down concerning a protection order on one of his relatives.
Wise sentenced the verbally abusive jury pool man to five days in the county jail for contempt of court.
Jury selection was to resume at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.