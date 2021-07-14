Jury selection for the criminal trial of Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely resumed Wednesday with members of the media and public allowed in court after Judge Pamela Baschab agreed to open the proceedings Tuesday.
Baschab issued a brief order saying she would grant a joint request by the prosecution and defense to open the proceedings after media groups, broadcasters and newspapers, including The News Courier, sought to intervene, arguing it was unconstitutional to bar the public from jury selection. She then denied the request by news organizations as being moot in a separate order.
News outlets reported Baschab, who served as a judge in Baldwin County before being elected to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, told media members she never before had allowed the media to attend jury selection during a trial.
“There were good and valid reasons I decided to keep it closed,” she was quoted as saying to a reporter.
Once the public was allowed in Tuesday afternoon, defense lawyer Robert Tuten asked potential jurors questions about topics such as their attitude toward gambling and whether they believed police should be held to a higher standard than others.
Blakely has been elected to 10 consecutive terms as Limestone County's sheriff, making him the longest-running sheriff in Alabama. He is accused of 11 theft and ethics charges, including theft of county and campaign funds and using his position to obtain interest-free loans.
