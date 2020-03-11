Students will get a chance to gain real-life exposure to disaster recovery during a mass casualty incident drill Thursday on the Calhoun Community College's Decatur campus.
Calhoun's allied health and public safety departments will partner again this year to conduct the annual drill from 7:30–11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Kelley Gymnasium.
The mock disaster will simulate a scenario involving a threat to persons/property that has occurred on campus. The specific circumstances of the mock disaster will not be announced prior to the event in order to preserve the "realness" of the event, according to a press release from the college. Previous scenarios include a bus crash, a bomb threat and an active shooter incident.
Notices will be posted across the college to ensure students and visitors do not confuse the training drill with a real situation. Decatur campus visitors, faculty and students should expect to see a high volume of emergency responders during the drill.
The event involves coordination between the college and multiple external public safety and health agencies. These include Decatur Fire & Rescue, MedFlight, AirEvac, HEMSI, Athens EMS and Cullman EMS.
For additional information, call 256-306-2560. A separate drill for the Huntsville campus will take place 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 20.
