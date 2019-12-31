Editor's note: This is a two-part story on the major cases expected to come to trial in Limestone County Circuit Court in 2020. Part two will appear in a later edition of The News Courier.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones expects to try a full slate of major cases in 2020.
The cases will include people charged with capital murder, murder and reckless murder.
Each year, the district attorney's office puts together a list of the major cases pending in Limestone County Circuit Court for the year. The DA's office bases its list on priority lists provide by Circuit judges Robert Baker and Chadwick Wise.
"We have Judge Wise's list, and we are waiting for Judge Baker," Jones said of the DA's office. "Starting Jan. 6, we will get the family members of the victims in the office, go over the details and start locking in dates."
Here is the pending trial list, as it stands, with some background on each case:
Sonic murder
Two Madison men will be tried on capital murder charges the week of May 18 in Limestone County Circuit, Jones said.
Trevor Davis Cantrell, 22, and Dacedric Deshun Ward, 25, each face the death penalty. The state, as represented by the Limestone DA's office, has already been granted permission to seek lethal injection for Cantrell, if he is convicted. He plans to seek the same for Ward, but his office is waiting on the defense before filing the request.
Baker will preside over the trial. Each defendant has an appointed attorney; Cantrell's is Brian White, and Ward's is Michael Sizemore. The men remain in the Limestone County Jail without bail in Limestone County, which is allowed under Alabama law in capital cases.
Cantrell and Ward are accused of capital murder and first-degree robbery in the Dec. 26, 2016, fatal shooting of Jason Ender West, 18, of Madison, outside the Sonic restaurant on County Line Road in Madison-annexed Limestone County. West went to the Sonic parking lot to buy Xanax from Ward and Cantrell, according to court records. The two men intended to rob West, but Ward pulled a gun and shot West, who died a short time later at Huntsville Hospital, records show. A mid-year graduate of James Clemens High School, West was heading to college, his parents have said.
Publix murder
Two men accused of murdering a Georgia man performing construction near a Madison Publix grocery store are on the list to be tried in 2020, though the date has not yet been set.
Jakobe Isaiah Carter, 20, of 1003 25th Ave., Phenix City, and Aaron Raynard Jones, 19, of 2001 12th Ave. N., Birmingham, are each charged with one count of capital murder and one count of second-degree burglary. They were charged as adults and will remain in the Limestone County Jail until trial. Baker will preside over each trials. The defendants have appointed attorneys; Carter's is Sizemore, and Jones' is White.
On Aug. 14, 2017, Carter and Jones, then teenagers, fled the juvenile detention facility Sequel TSI, also known as Three Springs, on Brownsferry Road in Madison-annexed Limestone County. They are believed to have then robbed and murdered 61-year-old Van Johnson of Riverdale, Georgia, at a construction site behind Publix on County Line Road.
Johnson's body was found near the rear of the building, and an investigation determined he had been assaulted. After a manhunt, Carter and Jones were found about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 15, 2017, in a wooded area near Three Springs.
Reckless murder — Stafford
Marty Gene Stafford II, 30, of Decatur, will be tried for reckless murder in the 2017 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Brenton Gatlin, Jones said.
Baker will preside over the trial. No trial date has been set. Stafford is represented by Sizemore, who was appointed. Stafford was free on $70,000 bond, but his bail was revoked and he was returned to the Limestone County Jail.
Stafford and two others — Terry Dale Amerson of Athens and Kandes Elizabeth Lambert — were initially charged with capital murder-burglary in the case but had their charges downgraded to reckless murder in the death of the Athens man on July 25, 2017.
Police Chief Floyd Johnson said at the time of the shooting the suspects were in the process of stealing cash from Gatlin. Gatlin was shot in the head at Lambert's home at 712 Horton St. The shooting was reported about 10 p.m.
Gatlin died later at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Jones said Gatlin was shot when he was being pistol-whipped and the gun discharged.
Capital murder — Smith
Stephanie Diane Smith, 28, of 12166 Lakeview St., Athens, will be tried next year for capital murder in the 2016 suffocation death of her 4-year-old daughter, Zadie Wren Cooper.
Smith eventually confessed to the crime and later pleaded guilty by reason of insanity. She had a medical history of extreme bipolar depression and was not on her medication when she killed the child.
Wise will preside over the trial, but a date has not yet been set. Attorneys Bruce Gardner and Robert Bryant are appointed to represent her. She remains in the Limestone County Jail without bail awaiting trial.
Smith is facing a capital murder charge, rather than murder, because Alabama law requires a capital murder charge in the wrongful death of a child under age 14.
On July 4, 2016, Athens police received a 911 call from Smith reporting her daughter was not breathing. Athens police, firefighters and ambulance personnel found Smith performing CPR on Zadie, who was lying on her back on her bed.
An Athens emergency medical technician continued CPR until an ambulance arrived to take the child to Athens-Limestone Hospital. She was later transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where tests determined Zadie had no brain activity.
Three days later, Zadie's family removed her from life support and she died.
Under questioning by investigators, Smith said she heard something on the baby monitor and found Zadie between the bed and wall. According to Smith, she was not breathing.
Smith recounted the same sequence of events when investigators and the Department of Human Resources interviewed her again in October 2016.
A private autopsy did not determine a cause of death.
Believing the death was suspicious, Athens police officers continued their investigation, the police chief said at the time. On April 13, 2017, Smith and a friend came to the police department on Hobbs Street, and Smith confessed to killing Zadie. She said she has a mental condition and was not initially aware of what she was doing to Zadie. She said she blacked out, and when she removed the pillow from Zadie's face, the girl was not breathing.
Capital murder — Copeland
A Madison teen accused of fatally shooting two men in a car in 2017 is scheduled to be tried sometime in 2020, Jones said.
Jacob Gideon Copeland, 21, of 514 Mill Road, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Damian Blake Ricketts of Hazel Green and 22-year-old Devin Edward Richard of Huntsville, in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2017.
Baker will preside over the trial, but a date has not yet been set. Attorney Gardner has been appointed to represent Copeland. He remains in the Limestone County Jail with no bail set pending his trial.
The victims were found shot to death inside their white Nissan compact car, which was parked in the driveway of a home in the 29000 block of Analicia Drive. Officials have told The News Courier one of the victims sustained three gunshot wounds to the head, while the other sustained six gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
Limestone County Investigator Rodney McAbee testified at Copeland's initial appearance a month after the murders. He said the homeowner woke to find the men in the car and thought they had passed out, so he called 911.
Copeland told investigators the two men pressured him to buy heroin by saying he stole their gun. He also alleged they threatened him by phone, by text message and with what turned out to be an air rifle before he fatally shot them.
During the initial investigation, officials determined Copeland was the last person listed on one of the victim's cellphones.
McAbee testified a message sent to Copeland read, “You don't know who you are F-ing with, give us our stuff back. Give us our gun back.”
