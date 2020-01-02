Editor's note: This is the second part of a two-part story on the major cases expected to be tried in Limestone County Circuit Court in 2020. Part one appeared in Tuesday's edition of The News Courier.
A man who killed his mother with a skillet and a man who said he accidentally shot his wife are among the murder cases Limestone County District Attorney's Office expects to take to trial in 2020.
District Attorney Brian Jones gave The News Courier a list of nine murder cases his office will schedule for trial in the new year. Jones compiles his list of cases based on priority lists submitted to him by Circuit judges Chadwick Wise and Robert Baker. Jones said he has received Wise's list and will receive Baker's. The first five cases ran in Tuesday's edition. Here are the remaining four cases and a bit of background on each:
Murder — Sutton
An Athens man — 49-year-old Sean Kevin Sutton of 1408 N. Malone St. — is charged with murder in the blunt-force trauma death of his 79-year-old mother, Emma Sutton. A relative found her body in her apartment on North Malone Street on Nov. 21, 2018.
About 25 minutes later, after the body was found, Athens police officers found Sean Sutton several blocks away. Jones said Emma Sutton was struck with a skillet.
Records show Sutton was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of an Indiana teenager. A November 1997 article from The Times of Northwest Indiana reports then-26-year-old Sutton shot a 19-year-old twice in January 1997.
The teenager was hit in the spine and paralyzed from the waist down.
Neighbors said he moved in with his mother in June 2018.
Sutton remain in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $250,000. Michael Sizemore has been appointed to represent him. Baker will preside over the trial, though the date has not yet been set.
Capital murder — Jacobs, Sloan
Athens police investigators believe Antonio Shalamar Jacobs, 38, of Athens and Dewayne Lee Sloan, 41, of Elkmont murdered Darius Allen on Jan. 30, 2018, in retaliation for him shooting into the home of Jacob's mother a week earlier.
Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Allen was driving when he was shot at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Brownsferry Street about 11 p.m. Jan. 30. Allen drove away from the intersection, but his van left the road on U.S. 72 near Reynard Street, struck a utility pole and traveled into a ditch. He was dead when emergency personnel arrived at the scene.
Athens Police Investigator Jonathan Caldwell said during a preliminary hearing Allen's wife admitted fighting with her husband and staying with a friend the night before the murder. She said she then went to a house in west Limestone, where Jacobs and Sloan discussed the shooting of Jacobs' mother's house. Investigators said Allen fired into the home because he learned his wife had slept with Jacobs.
Caldwell testified at the hearing Jacobs said he was going to do something about it, an "'eye for an eye'-type thing." Allen's wife told Jacobs and Sloan her husband was at Athens-Limestone Hospital, Caldwell said.
"The outside cameras (at the hospital) show a silver Nissan Altima comes into the parking lot, turns around, travels back the other way with its headlights off, just parking lights on, passing right in front of where Allen's van is parked," Caldwell said.
Investigators believe the car was driven by Sloan. After some time, Caldwell said, Sloan exited the vehicle, entered the hospital and spoke with a receptionist before leaving.
Allen's wife told investigators she used Facebook Messenger to video-chat with Jacobs as he sat in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The video-chat continued as Allen left the hospital, with security cameras showing the van Darius drove being followed by the silver Altima as it exits the parking lot, Caldwell said.
Allen's wife also told investigators the video call ended prior to the shooting. But, in a call she received after the shooting, Jacobs admitted to having shot Allen twice, Caldwell said.
Eight shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, at U.S. 72 and Brownsferry Street. Caldwell said he believed Jacobs exited the car to shoot Allen.
Neither Jacobs nor Sloan admitted to shooting anyone, though Sloan confirmed to investigators they followed Allen as he left the hospital. Caldwell said the Altima seen on the security footage was later found in Jacobs' driveway.
Allen's wife has not been charged in the case.
Jacobs and Sloan are being held without bond in the Limestone County Jail. Under the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure, a judge can deny bail to a person charged with capital murder, which is a murder in the commission of certain other felonies. Attorneys Jim Moffat and John Totten have been appointed to represent Jacobs. Wise will preside over the trial.
Attorneys Lucas Beaty and Sizemore were appointed to represent Sloan. Baker will preside over the trial.
Capital murder - Somerville
A Huntsville man — Fred Somerville, 47, of 4507 Calvert Road NW — is charged with two counts of capital murder in the 2019 deaths of Lakresha Somerville, his estranged wife, and Bruce Cosman, 74, of Ardmore.
Limestone County authorities believe Fred Somerville shot Cosman to death outside Cosman's home off Alabama 251 the night of July 18, 2019. Cosman's wife told authorities the couple heard noises outside and Cosman went to investigate. She then heard gunshots.
Somerville was arrested the following day in Pickens County when Aliceville police officers investigated a report of a stolen car near the downtown area. The vehicle belonged to Somerville's estranged wife. Her body, found in the front passenger seat, had a gunshot wound to the head. She had been there several hours, officials said.
Blakely said there was a history of domestic violence between Fred and Lakresha Somerville. Fred Somerville faces charges in Pickens County of first-degree theft, abuse of a corpse, reckless endangerment and attempt to elude.
However, he remains in the Limestone County Jail, ineligible for bond because he is facing a capital murder charge. Attorneys Moffat and Sizemore have been appointed to represent him. Baker will preside over the trial, but the date has not yet been set.
Murder - Green
A Tennessee man who told cops in 2018 he accidentally shot and killed his wife will be tried on charges of murder and sexual abuse.
On Jan. 25, Athens Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Levert Avenue in Athens. They found 35-year-old Cheryl L. Holt dead in the living room from a gunshot wound. Chief Floyd Johnson told The News Courier at the time that Thomas Edward Green, 31, admitted accidentally shooting Holt.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators received a report April 11 from the Limestone County Department of Human Resources accusing Green of inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old family member, according to Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for LCSO. Young said the incident occurred at Green's residence in Elkmont.
"Green was interviewed about the complaint, and he admitted to having the child in his home around the time investigators believed that the incident occurred," Young said. "... Green has not had any contact with the child since the allegations came to light."
Green, whose address is now listed as 33173 State Line Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, is free on bond pending his trial on one count of murder and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12. Sizemore has been appointed to represent him. Wise will preside over the trial, though the date has not yet been set.
