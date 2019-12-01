Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful has formed a partnership with Athens State University to work together in planning the 2020 Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO, according to a press release.
KALB has hosted the annual Earth Day event for the community since 2009.
“This partnership with Athens State University will allow for exciting growth and expansion of our event,” said KALB Executive Coordinator Lynne Hart.
The atmosphere at a recent planning meeting “was one of great enthusiasm,” the release said.
“A vision all committee members shared was to build this event to include activities and presentations geared toward teens and adults, as well as continue the many activities for younger children.”
The Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority has also decided to combine its annual Water Festival activities with the Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO. Hart said the utility's involvement means information previously shared only with fourth grade students will now be available to everyone.
It also means Steve Trash, an award-winning eco-magician and comedian, will also be performing at Earth Day. Trash has been featured at the LCWSA's Water Festival for the last several years.
The 2020 Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO is set for Saturday, April 25, on the campus of Athens State University. The event was previously held at Friendship Church.
“KALB is very grateful to Friendship Church for allowing us to use their facilities for this event for several years,” Hart said. “We are also grateful and excited to have such a great partner in Athens State University.”
For more information on registering as an exhibitor, event sponsorship, or other information, email KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-233-8000.
