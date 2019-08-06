Beautification efforts of several businesses and organizations are being recognized and honored this week by Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful.
Executive Coordinator Lynne Hart said KALB’s Beautification Board recently judged several businesses and public buildings that were nominated for a Beautification Award.
“The Beautification Board recognizes the importance of beautifully cared for properties, and they celebrate those efforts by presenting Beautification Award signs to businesses, churches and public buildings that pass stringent standards,” Hart said, noting businesses were recognized for their efforts to maintain “beautiful, manicured and litter-free landscaping.”
Those with the highest scores (98 or above out of 100 possible points) included:
• Clayton Homes: 100 points;
• American Leakless Company: 99 points;
• Limestone Health Facility: 98 points;
• Chick-fil-A: 98 points;
• Calhoun Community College: 98 points; and
• First Presbyterian Church: 98 points.
Other awards
The following businesses and organizations were honored for their efforts:
• Ardmore Welcome Center;
• Fairfield Inn & Suites;
• Athens-Limestone Hospital;
• Steelcase;
• Athens State University;
• Town and Country Animal Hospital;
• Limestone Chiropractic Health Center;
• First National Bank;
• Burger King;
• Athens Police Department;
• Persell Lumber and Mill Shop;
• Traditions Senior Living;
• Holiday Inn Express;
• Hampton Inn and Suites;
• Bojangles;
• Garner Auction; and
• First Baptist Church
Seeing green
Hart said there are many ways beautification and the creation of green spaces may benefit the community, including one that could keep things cool. She explained concrete and pavement raise the temperature in surrounding areas, while grass can be 31 degrees cooler than asphalt and 20 degrees cooler than bare soil.
She explained grass and tree canopies also reduce noise pollution and may deter criminal activity. She cited a study by the U.S. Forest Service that found neighborhoods with tree-line streets and larger yard trees have reduced crime rates.
Hart said looking at trees and plants, even through a window, may also reduce stress and lower blood pressure. She added some hospitals and long-term care facilities are adding gardens and green space as part of patient therapy.
“Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is so pleased that the city of Athens is investing in the creation of a park as part of the development of the (former Pilgrim’s Pride property) on Pryor Street,” she said. “This will be a welcome and wonderful addition to this community.”
For additional information about the Athens-Limestone Beautification Board and their programs, call 256-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.
