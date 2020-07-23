KALB drive-thru

Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Executive Director Lynne Hart passes out a metal litter-grabber to a passing vehicle Wednesday afternoon. KALB passed out grabbers, trash bags and reusable bags to motorists during a drive-thru event at KALB's office on East Street in Athens. Hart said she hoped people would use the grabbers and bags to clean up areas in their neighborhoods.

 News Courier/J.R. Tidwell

