Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Executive Director Lynne Hart passes out a metal litter-grabber to a passing vehicle Wednesday afternoon. KALB passed out grabbers, trash bags and reusable bags to motorists during a drive-thru event at KALB's office on East Street in Athens. Hart said she hoped people would use the grabbers and bags to clean up areas in their neighborhoods.
KALB drive-thru
- News Courier/J.R. Tidwell
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside service for Rodrigo Shoulders, 50, is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Oak Grove CME Church cemetery, Athens. Peoples Funeral Home directing. Public viewing at the funeral home will be noon-7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020.
Faye Tucker Stewart, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home in Rogersville. Fay was born May 15, 1932, to William Henderson and Lacey Ann Tucker, the seventh of nine children. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very generous, gi…
John Eugene Willis, 86, of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Limestone Health Facility. There will be a graveside service noon Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sardis Springs Cemetery. No visitation is planned.
Graveside service for William Erskin Sowell, 84, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Thatch-Mann Cemetery with Pastor John Jude officiating and Royal Funeral Home, Mason Chapel directing.
The graveside service for Danny Ray Smith, 55, of Athens, Alabama, will be noon Saturday July 25, 2020, at Nebo Cemetery in Tanner, Alabama. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unearthing history: Old pottery kiln discovered on Limestone County farm
- FAIR USE: Carnival at rodeo arena set to open today
- Carnival coming to rodeo arena
- COVID-19: Limestone Health Facility reports 91 cases
- Child sex contact charges among 28 indictments
- Athens man faces child porn, incest, trafficking charges
- Arrest reports for 7/18/20
- THANK A FARMER: Haney Farms still growing after 50 years
- Gray West appointed as Limestone judge
- Arrest reports for 7/21/20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.