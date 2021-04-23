Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful's Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO scheduled for Saturday, April 24, at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens, has been postponed due to poor weather conditions.
The Guided Nature Walk at Marbut Bend in West Limestone scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed as well.
Both events have been rescheduled for Saturday, June 5.
Call 256-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com for questions or more information. Event information can be found on Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful's Facebook page or KALBCares.com.
