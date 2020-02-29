Lynne Hart, executive coordinator of Keep-Athens Limestone Beautiful, recently won the Sue Smith Professional Leadership Award from Keep America Beautiful for her work leading KALB for the past 20 years.
The award, named in honor of the former director of education of Keep America Beautiful, was presented to Hart at the Keep America Beautiful National Awards Ceremony, which took place during the Keep America Beautiful National Conference in Memphis, Tennessee.
Under Hart's leadership, several programs were launched that continue to flourish, according to officials with Keep America Beautiful.
The Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup, which includes the annual Trash Attack and Waterway Cleanup and #OneBagChallenge, is a strong, annual event with growing participation and results, officials said. Through two Cigarette Litter Prevention Program grants from Keep America Beautiful, Hart added ash receptacles on trails and in the downtown area of Athens. And KALB’s Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO has grown every year over the past decade.
“In the 20 years since joining KALB, Hart has become the heart of the organization and a vital member of the community,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman. “Lynne truly loves what her organization stands for. She has been, above all, persistent in working toward the things she believes in and the ideals of Keep America Beautiful.”
Over the years, Hart has used Waste in Place, the Keep America Beautiful educational curricula, and created several educational programs to teach preschool through sixth-grade students lessons about litter, recycling and environmental stewardship, officials said. She welcomes invitations to classrooms throughout Athens and Limestone County. She also developed strong relationships with city and county leadership, several community groups and local businesses, many of which provide sponsorship support and volunteers. Through her role, volunteerism has increased considerably, and the community has seen a significant change in attitudes about litter and recycling, according to officials with Keep America Beautiful.
Hart has also received other local recognition, such as being named the 2014 Chamber Public Servant of the Year and the 2016 Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association Helping Hands Award recipient, as well as accepting a Main Street Alabama 2013 Community Award.
Hart was one of more than 80 individuals and organizations from communities across America to receive national recognition. The Keep America Beautiful National Awards celebrate the work of its more than 600 community-based affiliates, millions of volunteers and participants, and corporate and community partners for their commitment and passion to end littering, improve recycling and beautify America’s communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.