Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is once again calling upon volunteers to help the organization clean up multiple sites in Limestone County as part of its annual Trash Attack and Waterway Cleanup.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon March 6.
“KALB is excited to offer an opportunity for volunteers to clean along roadsides, public lands, rivers and other waterways in Limestone County,” said Leigh Patterson, executive director of KALB. “We believe in a clean community. The best way to educate anyone about litter is to let them help clean it up, as it makes them more aware of the problem and less likely to litter themselves.”
The event will feature litter pickup in three different areas of the county: downtown Athens, around the boat launch area off Hatchery Road on the Elk River and downtown Ardmore. Those volunteering in Athens will meet at Big Spring Memorial Park the morning of the cleanup.
KALB will provide doughnuts and coffee to volunteers upon signing in that morning. Litter grabbers, vests, gloves, trash bags and water bags will be provided, though KALB asks volunteers to bring their own gloves if they have them.
Anyone volunteering for the river cleanup portion of the trash attack is invited to bring any personal small watercraft like canoes or kayaks to aid in the effort. Patterson said a boat provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority, the event's largest sponsor, will be on hand to collect trash from anyone picking up litter on the actual river.
United Pest and Turf Control partners with KALB for the Ardmore cleanup.
Volunteers are encouraged to register with KALB, though it is not mandatory, so the organization will know the amount of supplies and refreshments needed. To register, email KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-233-8000.
Registration will be from 8–8:30 a.m., and supplies will be passed out at this time. The cleanup effort will last from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then supplies are are asked to be returned by noon at your check-in location.
Patterson said KALB recommends that volunteers dress appropriately for the weather and wear clothes and sturdy shoes or boots that can get dirty. This event is outdoors, but when in group settings, masks and social distancing will be required.
Patterson said the event began life as a river cleanup in the early 2010s. Three years ago, more locations were added to make the effort more countywide.
“This is one of our bigger events of the year,” Patterson said. “We usually have between 80 and 100 volunteers between all the location.”
Patterson said she isn't quite sure what to expect as far as volunteer turnout goes this year, as the previous two events KALB has hosted saw a surge in participation.
“I'm excited to see what kind of turnout we get,” she said. “Hopefully, we'll have a beautiful day and be able to get out and do some good work.”
