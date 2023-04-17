In honor of Earth Day, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) is encouraging residents to help clean up Limestone County through participation in our One Bag Challenge. Throughout the year, KALB is busy educating our residents about the dangers of litter and the importance of recycling and beautification. Now it’s time to put that education into practice.
KALB is challenging all residents of Limestone County to go out and pick up at least one trash bag full of litter from roadsides, parks, and other areas within Limestone County. It can be your neighborhood, your favorite walking trail, along the Elk and Tennessee River, or any public lands.
As an encouragement to get residents of Athens and Limestone County to clean up the litter that is out there, KALB is offering $1,000 in cash prizes for picking up trash — broken down into one $500, one $250, one $100, two $50 and two $25 prizes.
How to enter
- Go out and pick up at least one full bag of litter from roadsides, public parks, along our rivers, or other public lands.
- Bags must be at least 13 gallon size and filled.
- KALB will provide trash bags and lend litter grabbers, safety vests, and gloves if you need them.
- Take before and after photos of the area, cleanup activities, and the filled bags.
- Send photos, your contact information, location of cleanup, and how you disposed of the trash to KALBCares@gmail.com or post on the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Facebook page (contact info can be send via Messenger) no later than midnight, May 7, 2023.
- If the cleanup is a group effort, let us know if you want a group name or individual names on the entries.
- Your name will be entered into the drawing once for each bag of trash picked up.
By entering, you give KALB permission to use photos on social media. For more information or to borrow supplies, call 256-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com.
