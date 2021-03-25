Residents who missed last year's household hazardous waste collection event or have more paint and chemicals to clear from their home will have an opportunity to rid their property of the potentially dangerous materials next month.
The event will take place 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 10, in the parking lot between Athens Stadium and Athens Middle School on U.S. 31. Residents can drive in at the entrance nearest the stadium, wait while volunteers unload the waste items from their car, then go on about their day assured that their household hazardous waste will be disposed of properly, according to Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Executive Director Leigh Patterson.
Patterson said the event is made possible through a partnership with the Solid Waste Authority of Limestone County, Limestone County Commission, Athens City Council, Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville and the Mayor's Youth Commission. With their help, KALB is able to provide a service that Limestone Countians might not otherwise have access to.
"It's something we've needed for our residents for a long time, and we're very happy to provide that service," Patterson said.
Some of Limestone's neighboring counties offer household hazardous waste disposal once a month or multiple times a week. However, Limestone County went 12 years without a way for residents to properly dispose of such waste, leaving many to store it on their property or to find alternate disposal methods.
Those alternatives can be harmful to humans and the environment, Patterson explained. The term "household hazardous waste" can include a variety of items, from paint to automotive fluids to lawn and garden poisons to household cleaners. Some of them are flammable, making them an additional hazard in the event of a house fire, or can produce toxic fumes if stored improperly.
If poured out, such as down a drain or onto the ground outside, the waste can enter nearby water sources, where it can cause harm to local wildlife. It can also create a dangerous situation for sanitation workers if thrown out with the regular household trash, Patterson said.
"Those chemicals could be crushed or broken and mixed. They can cause lots of different types of chemical reactions that could put them in danger," she said.
Last year's hazardous household waste collection drew about 500 vehicles from around the county, including some with items from 20 years ago, which is why KALB was so keen to host another event as soon as possible. Patterson said they received numerous calls after the event from residents asking how long they'd have to wait for a second event or what they can do with their hazardous waste in the meantime.
She said ideally, KALB would be able to secure funding to host an event at least once a year in spring. With a price tag of around $35,000, though, that can be tough.
"That's the problem," she said. "It's expensive to do, to pay to have these things disposed of properly, and that's why we can't just have one all the time."
Even at the upcoming event, there will be rules for what can and cannot be accepted and how items should be packaged for dropoff. Patterson also emphasized the strict time table for the event; residents who are even a few minutes past the noon cutoff will likely be turned away and asked to wait until the next collection day.
Patterson said Clean Harbors Inc. will handle the disposal of any waste they collect at the April 10 event. They will be onsite to package items based on their pH level, reaction to other chemical compounds and more, then they will transport the items for disposal, according to Patterson.
"They make sure those chemicals are taken care of in a safe and environmentally friendly way," she said.
Residents with questions about the event or who are interested in supporting KALB and future events can call 256-233-8000, visit keepathenslimestonebeautiful.com or email KALBCares@gmail.com.
Transportation tips
To make sure items are brought to the event as safely as possible, KALB has offered the following tips:
• Do not load household hazardous waste items into an enclosed vehicle and leave them for an extended period of time, such as the night before the collection event. The items may release harmful fumes into your vehicle;
• Do not allow items to get wet before the event. Some chemicals are water-reactive and may cause injury or harm;
• Do not mix unknown items together, as this may cause a dangerous chemical reaction;
• Try to bring items in their original containers. If the container has been damaged, place it in a box that has been lined with two garbage bags or in a second container with a lid; and
• If the waste item is leaking, put the container in cat litter, sawdust or similar absorbent material.
Acceptable items
The following items will be accepted at the April 10 collection event:
• Paint and paint-related items, including spray paint, liquid paint, mineral spirits, turpentine, furniture strippers, paint remover and stains;
• Automotive products, such as transmission and brake fluid, antifreeze or gasoline;
• Lawn and garden poisons, including weed killers, fertilizer, herbicides, pesticides, rodent poisons and roach and flea powder;
• Household cleaners and chemicals, such as kitchen or bathroom cleaners, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug shampoo, polishes, ammonia, bleach-based products or pool chemicals; and
• Fluorescent bulbs.
Items that will not be accepted include explosives, medical waste, biological waste and radioactive materials. Residents with questions about which materials are OK to bring are encouraged to contact KALB at 256-233-8000 or KALBCares@gmail.com.
