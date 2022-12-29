As you clean up after your holiday get-togethers throughout the remainder of the year, remember to keep hazardous materials out of your waste bins.
Disposing of hazardous materials in waste bins can lead to dangerous situations for sanitation workers and others.
“Workers have had fires start in the trucks because of dangerous contents,” Sanitation Director Bernard Hammonds explained to The News Courier. “Never put hazardous items in the trash.”
The following types of items should not be disposed of in your household trash:
- Automotive products such as antifreeze, fluids, motor oil, oil filters, gasoline, polish and waxes
- Batteries
- Electronics like TVs, computers, laptops, cell phones, printers, and more
- Fluorescent light bulbs and compact fluorescent lamps
- Mercury containing devices like thermometers and thermostats
- Paint products that are oil-based or latex and spray paints, caulk, wood preservative and wood stain
- Garden chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer and insecticides
- Medical sharps such as hypodermic needles and insulin syringes
- Swimming pool chemicals
- Other household chemicals like toilet bowl cleaner, shower/tile cleaner, carpet cleaner, rust remover, and more
This is not an extensive list of items that should not be disposed of at home.
Hammonds urges residents to safely store items in their original containers and take them to Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful’s yearly household hazardous waste event in the spring for proper disposal.
A date for the event will be announced early in 202, according to KALB’s website. They also have a few other safety tips.
{span}They remind people not to allow these items to get wet as some chemicals are water reactive and may cause injury or harm. It is also important not to mix unknown items together. This can cause a dangerous chemical reaction. If original containers are damaged KALB recommends putting them in a box that has been lined with two garbage bags or in a container with a lid. If your household wastes are leaking, put the box or container in cat litter, sawdust or other similar absorbent materials.{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.