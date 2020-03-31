Harold Benford, owner of 1st Time Shine Mobile Auto Detailing, washes a car recently on Green Street in Athens. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected many small businesses in Athens and Limestone County.
Keeping clean
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mrs. Dot Smith, 88, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Athens Health and Rehab. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Roselawn Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Spry Funeral Home, Athens, Alabama, directing.
Gary Wade Martin, 61, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama. He was born April 25, 1958, in Limestone County, Alabama, to Wade and Bertie Martin. Gary was a member of First Baptist Church of Ardmore. He worshipped at Friendship United Methodist Church with …
Graveside service for Charles Coleman, 71, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Payne Cemetery in Veto, Alabama. Peoples Funeral Home directing. The body can be viewed 1-4 p.m. Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
June C. Fetters, 71, a resident of Lynnville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. A memorial will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home of Columbia, Tennessee, is assisting with arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Carter's death 'a huge loss' for Athens
- Athens creates 2nd TIF district that includes old Kmart
- UPDATED: Multiple COVID-19 cases confirmed in Limestone County
- COVID-19: Limestone County has 10 reported cases; State reports first death
- Arrest Reports for 3/27/20
- Arrest Reports for 3/28/20
- SOCIALLY DISTANCING SENIORS: Assisted living facilities find new ways to have fun
- Sheriff: Girl, 4, found in woods; had been missing 2 nights
- 'STAY HOME FOR US!'
- CITY DEVELOPMENT: Council sides with residents, rejects change to plan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.