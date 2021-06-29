July 4 is a time of celebration — a time for family and friends to get together, light up the grill and blow some stuff up.
While many people enjoy the fireworks displays that largely accompany the celebration of our nation's founding, pets don't have the benefit of understanding why small explosions are lighting up the sky.
The bright lights and loud noises can wreak havoc on the psyche of dogs, cats, horses and other pets. If your pet is afraid of storms, they may also be frightened by fireworks.
Dr. Robert Pitman at Limestone Veterinary Clinic said medications are available for owners who have skittish pets, but he also suggests putting them in an inside room (one with no windows) where they feel safe and the noise of fireworks is minimized.
“Don't let (dogs) outside during fireworks,” Pitman said. “They are liable to run off. A frightened dog will run for days.”
He said there is a product available called a thunder blanket, a vest that dogs and even cats can wear that may help relieve anxiety.
Cats who become frightened will usually run and hide themselves. Pitman said owners should turn off the lights in the room that the cat is in to help calm them.
He said owners of horses also see similar issues with those animals, and they are “big enough to inflict some damage on themselves and their surroundings.”
“Those people usually have padded stalls, blinders and earmuffs to help their horses out,” he said.
Pitman has been a veterinarian for 46 years, and he said he sees on average four or five related cases at each holiday.
More safety tips
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a little planning can help pets make it through the Fourth of July holiday.
The ASPCA offers the following tips:
• Something as simple as turning on soft music and moving your pet into an interior room with no windows can be helpful;
• If you and your veterinarian decide anti-anxiety medication is your pet’s best bet, there are a few things to remember. First and foremost, give a practice dose of the medication before the big night to see how your pet responds to the medication. Second, never share the medication with another pet or give more than the recommended amount. If you do, you may end up spending the holiday at your local veterinary emergency clinic;
• While noise phobias are not as common in cats, they can and do happen. Fortunately, cats tend to hide when frightened. Checking in on your cats, having some quiet music on and keeping them indoors during the height of the fireworks are always good ideas;
• While cats are typically a little smarter, some dogs will eat anything, regardless of how it tastes — including fireworks. Never underestimate your pet’s level of curiosity; and
• Fireworks contain several types of chemicals and heavy metals. If you set off fireworks at home, make sure you thoroughly clean up the area before letting your dog have access again.
