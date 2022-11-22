As we approach Thanksgiving Day, Fire Chief James Hand has tips for those who choose to deep fry their Thanksgiving turkey:
- Make sure to wear protective gear to protect your hands, body and face from oil splatters.
- Always cook outside in the open at least 10’ away from structures.
- Always use a thawed, dry turkey. Water and hot oil do NOT mix. You want to make sure your turkey is completely free of any water before putting it in the oil.
- When lowering your turkey into the fryer. use a long utensil to avoid getting your hands too close to the oil. Lower the turkey into the oil at a very slow rate.
- Constantly monitor the temperature of your oil.Oil can quickly become overheated.
It is always good to be prepared with a fire extinguisher. If a fire does occur, turn off the gas immediately. Never use water to extinguish the fire.
