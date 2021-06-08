Earth Day expo

A young visitor pets a cow as part of a petting zoo during Saturday's Earth Day & Outdoor Expo at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. The event was hosted by Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful in an effort to help teach children the importance of taking care of their environment and properly disposing of trash. KALB Executive Director Leigh Patterson said the event went very well with a good turnout of around 300 people.

