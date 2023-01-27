After the jury deliberated for three and half hours Friday night, Kenneth Wayne Adams was found not guilty of murder.
Adams was on trial for the shooting death of William Allen Brantley on March 28, 2019 in Elkmont stemming from a property dispute between the two men. Adams does not deny shooting Brantley but claims he did so in self defense. Both men were found to be in possession of a firearm.
A full recap of the trial will be found in The News Courier on Tuesday. The Saturday paper contains a description for Friday's proceedings prior to the verdict due to press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.