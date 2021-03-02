Multiple agencies worked together to serve a search warrant Saturday that resulted in drug trafficking charges for two Kentucky men in Athens, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO said the search involved a vehicle at Camelot Apartments on Elm Street and revealed methamphetamine, cocaine and thousands in cash. Michael Bass, 52, and Craig Montgomery, 44, both of Louisville, Kentucky, were arrested and charged with two counts each of drug trafficking.
They remained Monday in the Limestone County Jail on $100,000 bond each.
Huntsville Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and North East Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force assisted LCSO in the search and arrest.
