Katie Floyd has accomplished a lot. She is an artist and published author who recently received gold and silver marks on entries into a contest with participants spanning the Southeastern region.
Not bad for a ninth grader.
When Floyd isn't spending her time working on assignments for Athens Renaissance School, she can be found improving her drawing skills or working on her novel series.
ARS English teacher Leigh Boulineau said this week Floyd received a top honor for her a novel, “Trapped Between Two Worlds,” as well as a second-highest honor for an illustration she submitted to The Alliance for Young Artists and Writers' Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The novel is the second in a series titled “The Space Between Us.” Both are available electronically on Amazon.
According to the organization's website, the awards were founded in 1923 in order to inspire bold ideas in creative teens throughout the country. The awards are broken down into regions, and submissions are judged on originality, technical skill and vision.
“All entries are considered for Gold Key, Silver Key, Honorable Mention, American Visions Nominee and American Voices Nominee awards,” according to the site.
Floyd earned a Gold Key for the novel and a Silver Key for the illustration. Boulineau said Floyd actually taught herself how to draw and improve her work.
“She is a member of the Athens Renaissance School Art and Literary Society,” Boulineau said. “She is in ninth grade, and she has written two novels. She is super, super talented. She came to school as an eighth grader last year and was already published.”
Boulineau said Floyd and her mother discovered the awards around three months ago. Boulineau said Floyd may have the opportunity to compete at the national level in New York City if her work is selected.
“She is creative, artistic and an independent thinker,” said Chris Paysinger, who also teaches Floyd at ARS. “A lot of times virtual learning gets a knock that kids can't motivate themselves, and she is obviously able to do so.”
No matter what the future holds for Floyd, Boulineau said she will be looking forward to what her student does next.
“We have a lot of great students, and (Katie) is one of many talented students we have,” Boulineau said. “She is one of the top students, and she is great to teach.”
