One of Athens' most beloved summer events for children is returning after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Athens Lions Club recently announced the annual Kiddie Carnival would be back for six weekends this summer, an announcement that club members were excited to make.
"From when we had to cancel it last year, from that point forward, we've been very hopeful that we could it this year," Athens Lions Club publicity director Mike Besh said.
He said the decline is COVID-19 cases and the availability of vaccinations against the disease factored into their decision to resume the carnival this summer. It will run 6:30–9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from June 24 until July 31. As in previous years, each ride costs one ticket, tickets are 50 cents and concessions are available.
Private party rentals are still on hold, however. Besh said the parties remain a very popular option, but the club felt it was best to focus their resources on operating the carnival this year. In addition to being the club's main fundraiser of the year and a draw for families returning to Limestone County for summer vacation, it's 100% operated by volunteers, he said.
In fact, the club is currently looking for individuals who might be interested in joining the club and/or volunteering to help run the carnival this summer. Besh said anyone who would like to learn more about the opportunity is encouraged to reach out to an Athens Lion Club member.
Visit "Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival" on Facebook to learn more about the Kiddie Carnival and view photos from past events.
