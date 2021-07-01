The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival has announced it will be closed tonight due to weather conditions. The carnival is expected to resume normal hours of operation Friday, weather-permitting.
breaking editor's pick featured
Kiddie Carnival closes Thursday due to rain
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lori Dawn Shelton, 60, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Services will be noon Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Funeral service for Stella Mae Malone, 72, of Athens, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Lucas Street Church of Christ, Athens. Public viewing 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Peoples Funeral Home.
Josephine Smith Lively Davis passed away June 27, 2021, at the age of 83 at her home in Decatur, Alabama. A celebration of life will be at Ridout's-Brown Funeral Home on Friday, July 2, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at noon with Cha…
Most Popular
Articles
- ATHENS POLICE: Car stolen from Athens found within hours at Huntsville dealership
- Ivey to visit Athens for museum ribbon-cutting
- Arrest reports for 6/26/21
- New Athens Elementary to be single story, hold more students
- Arrest reports for 6/29/21
- Arrest reports for 6/30/21
- White to step down as county EMA director
- Ramona J's cuts ribbon on 2nd location
- LCSO donation helps save missing person
- ELECTRIC AVENUE: City approves scooter rental franchise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.