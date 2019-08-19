Athens Police Department is investigating an early morning wreck on U.S. 31 that killed one person.
APD Chief Floyd Johnson said the wreck occurred at 12:23 a.m. Monday and involved one vehicle. The vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 31, south of U.S. 72, when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Johnson said. He said it appears the driver was the only person in the car at the time of the accident.
The driver has not been identified by officials, who are working to notify the family first.
Traffic on the northbound side of U.S. 31 is limited to one lane while Athens Utilities works to replace the damaged pole.
The News Courier will update this story as information becomes available.
