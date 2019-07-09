The funeral service for Hollis Walden Kennedy, 75, of Athens, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at McConnell Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be noon until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Mr. Kennedy passed away Monda…
Dallas Leo Embry, 77, of Athens, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital. Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service Wednesday at Spry.
Arlene Greenhill, 66, of Athens, died Saturday at her residence. There will be a 10 a.m. memorial service Thursday at Elkton Road Baptist Church, with Toney Wales officiating. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Norma Jean Carlisle, 88, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Valley View Health Care. Mrs. Carlisle was born on February 17, 1931, in Limestone County to Lucias Cary and Mary Priscilla Cary. Funeral services for Mrs. Carlisle will be noon Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Limestone …
