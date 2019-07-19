Two elderly Ardmore residents were shot and killed at their homes within days of each other in unrelated incidents, officials confirmed.
In a series of tweets, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said a 74-year-old man was shot sometime before 7:30 p.m. Thursday in his backyard. The victim's wife told officers were at their home in the 29000 block of Ardmore Avenue when they heard odd noises and the man went to investigate.
The wife said she heard multiple gunshots. The victim was found lying in the yard.
Tracking dogs were called to the scene in case a suspect had fled on foot. They were called off later that night, and investigators were back at the scene Friday morning.
Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for LCSO, said Friday the motive and number of suspects remained unclear, though it did not appear to be an attempted robbery. The victim was not identified and no arrests had been made as of The News Courier's press deadline Friday.
Madison County murder
Less than 72 hours before the Limestone County homicide, another Ardmore resident was fatally shot. Dianne Ballard, 72, was killed at a home in the 5000 block of Elkwood Section Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday during an apparent altercation related to a drug transaction.
Madison County Sheriff's Office said three men went to the house to take part in a drug deal, but an altercation occurred between the three men and another person. During the altercation, shots were fired and Ballard was struck by a bullet.
By Friday, three arrests had been made: 18-year-old Khalib Holden, 18-year-old Adrian Miguel Lopez and 20-year-old Quintin Sincere Courtney. Each is charged with first-degree robbery and capital murder.
All remained in the Madison County Jail as of The News Courier's press deadline. Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner praised deputies' efforts in the case.
"The quick arrests of these three men is due to the exhaustive work of deputies from all divisions of the agency," Turner said. "Our patrol, investigations and narcotics divisions all worked tirelessly together to bring the men responsible to justice."
Turner called the crime "another example of the negative effects of illegal drugs in the community."
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact MCSO at mcsoinfo@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-722-7181.
