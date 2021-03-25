Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 72F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - a few may become strong. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.