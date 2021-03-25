Registration is now open for parents looking to enroll children in kindergarten classes at one of the four academies within the Athens City Schools district for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to ACS, registration began Tuesday and will be open through April 30. That date is also the deadline to register for the kindergarten lottery for out-of-zone placement.
Students may be registered for traditional learning online at www.acs-k12.org/kindergarten, though anyone needing help with the process may visit the ACS central office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Assistance in Spanish is available.
Call 256-233-6600 to contact the central office, which is located at 455 U.S. 31 near Athens High School.
Parents wishing to register children for nontraditional blended learning can visit www.acs-k12.org/ARS for Athens Renaissance School.
According to ACS, any child who is 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 is eligible to be registered.
In order to complete registration, the parent or guardian will need a photo ID of themselves as well as a birth certificate or alternative documentation, a Social Security card and an Alabama immunization record for the child. The parent or guardian will also need proof of residence, like a utility bill or mortgage statement.
“If a student does not have an SSN, a temporary number shall be assigned as specified by the Alabama State Department of Education,” according to the ACS website.
Once online registration is complete, a confirmation email will be sent to the parent or guardian completing the process.
County schools
According to Ashley Graves with Limestone County Schools District, LCS is planning to begin its kindergarten registration May 1.
She said registration will be online only this year, using a new system. It will be open for at least a month. She said LCS will have more information available closer to that date.
