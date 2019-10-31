James Webber believes a little kindness goes a long way.
Being friendly, compassionate and considerate are traits the 55-year-old said he learned from his mother.
Webber, who is the lobby attendant at the Burger King on Jefferson Street in Athens, was recently caught being kind. It was raining and windy, and Webber made sure an older woman made it safely to her vehicle parked outside the restaurant. The act of kindness was caught by a patron and went viral on social media. Once it did, others started sharing how Webber had also showed kindness to them.
It was Saturday when Jarred Miller of Athens posted on Facebook about Webber, known by many as “Mr. James.”
Miller said he noticed Webber while waiting to order in the drive-thru at Burger King.
He watched and captured a snapshot of Webber as he walked an older woman to her car in the rain. Webber made sure she got in safely and even shut the door for her.
“I have pretty much spent my adult life in retail and customer service, and seeing stuff like this always puts a smile on my face,” Miller posted.
In the post, Miller said he smiles when he sees people go above and beyond their job responsibilities to do something nice.
“And to know that people do still care and can show kindness to an absolute stranger gives me faith in this world we live in today,” Miller said in the post.
Miller's post was liked more than 1,600 times and shared almost as much.
It wasn't long before Webber was getting calls from friends to tell him about the post.
Though he was excited and grateful, he was back on the job Wednesday doing what he does — helping others.
Get to know him
Webber has done a lot of different jobs in life. He joked that he's a “jack-of-all-trades, master of none.”
He moved to Athens two months ago. When he arrived in Alabama, he didn't know anyone.
Raised in The Bronx, New York, he made his way to the state after living for many years in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I went all over and now I'm here,” he said.
When it comes to his job, Webber gives a lot of thanks to Burger King General Manager Terry Wallace. Webber said he went to Burger King one day to eat and ran into Wallace. He asked Wallace if they were hiring and found out they were. Wallace took down Webber's name and number.
“I came for an interview, and he hired me on the spot,” Webber said. “I have gratitude for this man. He is a good man.”
Wallace said when he met Webber he was already trying to figure out his spot at Burger King.
“I like to see people succeed at what they do,” Wallace said, adding that he placed Webber as the lobby attendant.
“James has done a wonderful job,” he said.
People who know Wallace is the manager approach him in Walmart and other places to talk about Mr. James.
“They say, 'The guy you have in the lobby, he's a great guy,'” Wallace said, noting he agrees with the assessment.
“You couldn't ask for a better man,” he said. “He does anything you ask him to do. He goes over and beyond what we require him to do. He's a great man.”
Webber said he will be at Burger King until he retires.
“I'm good,” he said. “I wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for this man named Terry.”
Wallace said he believes everybody deserves an opportunity.
“I will work with anybody,” Wallace said, adding he is lucky to get an employee like Webber.
Where kindness comes from
Webber said his mother, Sarah Louise Jones, died of cancer several years ago.
He said he promised her he would treat every woman as a “queen” and make sure “they get the kindness and the love and generosity they deserve.”
“I got that good ol' home training,” Webber said.
He believes it's his job to make sure everyone is safe. He opens the door for patrons, helps them get to the counter and to their seats, and makes sure they are safe when they leave.
He believes in being kind to every customer.
“I talk to all the customers,” he said. “I treat them as God wants me to treat them. He said, 'Love thy brother and sister as you love yourself.'”
He said he wants his family — Jeremiah Long, Cynthia Webber, Sarah Murchison, Mike Webber, Nicole Collier, Shaquana Henderson, Jay Henderson and Tony Henderson — to know how much he cares for and loves them. He said he also feels love and gratefulness toward his Athens Burger King friends and family.
Love and kindness are what life is about for Webber.
“If it rains again, I will help some more people,” he said.
It did rain Wednesday, and that's exactly what he did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.