Two kittens that suffered chemical burns last week are continuing to recover after paint and paint thinner were dumped into the storm drain they occupied.
An announcement issued Wednesday by Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful said the male kitten is doing “very well,” while the gray female kitten is losing her hair. The hair loss also revealed additional chemical burns, KALB said.
“She is improving slowly, gaining weight, and is receiving excellent care,” the statement said. “(The) kittens will be seeking a forever home when they are old enough. They are receiving proper veterinary care and will have shots and be spayed (or neutered) prior to adoption.”
There were a total of four kittens and a mother cat seeking shelter in an Athens storm drain when the paint and paint thinner were poured in the drain. The incident occurred on or before Aug. 13, which is when the animals were discovered by Keri Chalmers. One kitten was never found, and another kitten died within 24 hours of being found. The kittens' mother is still “very frightened,” the statement said.
Lynne Hart, executive coordinator of KALB, asked the Athens City Council on Monday to consider working with the Limestone County Commission to offer an annual hazardous waste disposal day for all Limestone residents. She believes such an event could prevent people from pouring chemicals into drains.
She said the last — and only — hazardous waste disposal day was in 2008.
“We haven't been able to come up with funding to do another,” she said. “It's time to consider funding one at least once a year.”
She estimated the cost at $35,000 and asked the city to consider paying $10,000. She based the city's portion on population compared to the county.
District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper told Hart he would support the effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.