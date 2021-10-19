Wayne Kuykendall will be guest speaking the Limestone County Historical Society from 5-7 p.m. today at the Pincham-Lincoln Community Center.
The guest speaking appearance by Kuykendall is a part of Limestone County Historical Society's quarterly meetings.
Kuykendall will share his experiences and extensive knowledge in his talk of restoration of historic homes in Athens, according to a release received by The News Courier. He serves as chairman of the Limestone County Historic Commission and Chairman of the Athens Storytelling Festival.
Some of the projects Kuykendall has been involved with include Cotton Hill, the Walker House, the two-story home next to William and Christy Pepper on Washington St. He was also involved with, according to the release with the Red House on South Clinton Street, the Craig-Hines-Wilson home, the Pinnacle Building, the old Pepper Insurance building located at 118 N. Marion St as well as several store fronts on Market Street. His resume also includes two reproduction federal homes (William and Christy Pepper home and the Jarod and Emily Tanksley home) and three log houses among a few others.
“It's so unfortunate that we have lost some very great structures in Athens and outlaying areas. It's been my goal to preserve as many as possible,” Kuykendall said in the release. “There are three types of renovations: 1. Remuddle, 2. Remodel, and 3. Restore. I choose the third one.”
