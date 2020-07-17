The Alabama Department of Transportation is warning motorists to expect delays on Interstate 565 over the next few days.
According to ALDOT, motorists should expect single-lane closures for milling on I-565 near Exit 3 (Greenbrier Road) from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
“Paving for the Greenbrier Interchange Modifications project will follow, with single-lane closures possible from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, Sunday through Thursday, weather permitting,” said ALDOT in a release. “Motorists are advised to expect delays or use alternate routes. Please reduce speed in the work zone and be prepared to merge.”
