Community members, school employees and students are encouraged to participate in the Larry Hicks Memorial Food Drive Wednesday, Oct. 20. The food drive began Sunday, Oct. 16.
The food drive is taking place at First Baptist Church located at 201 Hobbs St. E. in Athens.
The food drive is sponsored by the Senior Adults (Faithful Followers).
Hicks passed away from COVID-19 in December 2020. He was a Senior Adult Pastor and Pastoral Care of the First Baptist Church for several years and is daughter, Susan Killen, is a teacher in the Athens City School System.
