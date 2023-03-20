On Monday, eight finalists of the Singing River Trail Launch Tank by Launch 2035 presented their “big ideas” at Athens State University in front of a panel of judges.
The following entrepreneurs were finalists, out of more than 40 applicants:
- Mimi Little – Be Gathered Rentals
- Zenovia Stephens – Black Kids Adventures, Inc
- Jonathan Fowler – Fow Wow Designs
- Courtney Greene – Greene Books LLC
- Larry Donelson – InTerra, LLC
- Emile Hughes – Ride Resorts Benefit, LLC
- Chris Soileau – River Elf, LLC
- Nathan Tucker & Ash Moorer – Rocket City Electric Bike Rentals, LLC
More than $20,000 and other prizes were awarded to the finalists and the Rocket City Electric Bike Rentals went home with the grand prize.
“It’s the idea of bringing people together and sharing ideas and being able to talk about the opportunities that maybe are one county over that you wouldn’t know about,” Toni Eberhart, cochair of Launch 2035, said. “Launch Tank is really our first initiative that represents that thinking for what we’re trying to do.”
Tucker and Moorer will set up bike hubs along the Singing River Trail.
“Our vision for the future is to set up hubs along the Singing River Trail, creating a seamless map where you can get from one end to the other using our service,” Rocket City Bikes owner Nathan Tucker said.
Tucker says starting this initiative was a leap of faith.
“It’s an honor; it obviously feels good. We’ve been working for about nine months getting this business launched, we just launched a couple of weeks ago,” Tucker said. “It was a leap of faith so this is validating to say the least.”
Local entrepreneur Courtney Greene was one of the eight finalists.
“It was a great opportunity to get the word out about Greene Books. The coaches and the organizers and everyone have been really great to work with and very encouraging about building a small business and everyone networking and doing what they can to help each other out, so I really appreciate that,” Courtney Greene said.
The project allowed Greene to network with other entrepreneurs she might not otherwise have been able to connect with.
“It helps us branch out into northwest and northeast Alabama and take our book truck all along the Singing River Trail. It really helps get the word out. People know about us here in Athens, but they probably don’t in other places,” Greene said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Representative Parker Moore were in attendance at the event.
“You see the passion in this room, and it is so great to see the energy of these young people — and some middled aged — that have entrepreneurship, dreams, visions, and my goodness what some great projects. I mean, these eight finalists were awesome,” Marks said. “It’s a great event. It’s a great atmosphere; you felt the energy in the room, and it’s always good to have that in your hometown.”
Moore recognizes the importance of small businesses in the local community.
“Growing up being involved and active in the communities, I realized at an early age that local businesses are the lifeblood of the communities, and for those to thrive means the community is thriving and so anything I can do to help support and get involved and active I always try to do so,” Rep. Parker Moore said. “I want to congratulate the winners and the eight finalists. They all brought excellent opportunities and visions for their businesses, and I think — as a region as a whole — that it’s going to be very beneficial from every aspect of what they brought to the table today.”
