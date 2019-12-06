If you were one of the hundreds huddled in downtown Athens Thursday night for the annual Trustmark Christmas Parade, you may have noticed some added festive touches to The Square.
For the first time in several years, Christmas decorations in the form of wreaths were added to light poles. The wreaths were made possible by a $10,000 appropriation from State Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, and State Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens.
The funds come from TVA-in-lieu-of-tax proceeds received by the Limestone County legislative delegation.
“This is a perfect example of good public-private partnership,” said Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street, which received the appropriation.
She said when she was hired last year to lead the downtown revitalization group that bringing Christmas decorations back to The Square was one of her priorities. In addition to thanking Crawford and Melson, she thanked Athens Utilities for agreeing to install the wreaths, take them down after the holidays and store them.
“These types of partnerships are so important to this area because we can't always look to the city and county to foot the bill for everything,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.